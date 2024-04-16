GXChain (GXC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,079.24

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. GXChain has a market capitalization of $31.39 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000674 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, GXChain has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000948 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000591 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

