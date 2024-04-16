Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Short Interest Down 11.8% in March

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,800 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the March 15th total of 169,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.4 days.

Hammond Power Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMDPF traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$114.95. The company had a trading volume of 319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709. Hammond Power Solutions has a 1-year low of C$26.69 and a 1-year high of C$117.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$90.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$67.86.

Get Hammond Power Solutions alerts:

Hammond Power Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.111 dividend. This is a positive change from Hammond Power Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Hammond Power Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.97%.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of various transformers in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and India. It offers custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers, and standard electrical transformers to the electrical and electronic industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.