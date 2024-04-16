Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Insider Acquires £150.29 in Stock

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) insider Lynda Shillaw bought 113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £150.29 ($187.09).

Harworth Group stock remained flat at GBX 131 ($1.63) during midday trading on Tuesday. 48,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,539. The stock has a market cap of £423.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,091.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 131.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 119.47. Harworth Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 95.40 ($1.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 142.28 ($1.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a GBX 1.02 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.44. This represents a yield of 0.76%. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 833.33%.

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. It operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

