Head to Head Comparison: TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) and Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

TOD'S and Crocs are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of TOD’S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Crocs shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Crocs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TOD’S and Crocs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOD’S N/A N/A N/A Crocs 20.00% 61.97% 16.19%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOD’S N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Crocs $3.96 billion 1.88 $792.57 million $12.81 9.63

This table compares TOD’S and Crocs’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Crocs has higher revenue and earnings than TOD’S.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for TOD’S and Crocs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOD’S 1 0 1 0 2.00 Crocs 0 1 7 1 3.00

Crocs has a consensus target price of $149.30, suggesting a potential upside of 21.03%. Given Crocs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crocs is more favorable than TOD’S.

Summary

Crocs beats TOD’S on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TOD’S

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. It distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), the e-commerce channels, franchised retail outlets, and a series of selected independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Sant'Elpidio a Mare, Italy.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers. It sells its products through wholesalers, retail stores, e-commerce sites, third-party marketplaces, and kiosks/store-in-store locations. Crocs, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

