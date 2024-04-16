Head-To-Head Contrast: Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) & Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC)

Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Free Report) and Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Positron and Guided Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Positron -222.99% N/A -65.25% Guided Therapeutics N/A N/A -158.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Positron and Guided Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Positron $740,000.00 42.05 -$1.64 million N/A N/A Guided Therapeutics $100,000.00 53.39 -$3.49 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Positron has higher revenue and earnings than Guided Therapeutics.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Positron and Guided Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Positron 0 0 0 0 N/A Guided Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Positron has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guided Therapeutics has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.7% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Positron shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 66.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Positron

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines. Positron Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Niagara Falls, New York.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light. The company was formerly known as SpectRx, Inc. and changed its name to Guided Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2008. Guided Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

