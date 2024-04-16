HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) Short Interest Update

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 62,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

HeartCore Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. HeartCore Enterprises has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71.

HeartCore Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HeartCore Enterprises

About HeartCore Enterprises

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HeartCore Enterprises stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HTCR Free Report ) by 400.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,057 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.61% of HeartCore Enterprises worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

