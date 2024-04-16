Hedera (HBAR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $73.50 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.84 billion and approximately $73.50 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0795 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00054509 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00019255 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012800 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00005660 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,733,448,221 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,733,448,207.64404 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07813116 USD and is down -4.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 252 active market(s) with $81,737,118.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

