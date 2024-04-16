Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.10

Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Henderson Far East Income Stock Performance

Shares of LON HFEL opened at GBX 222.76 ($2.77) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of £361.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -648.57 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 219.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 212.31. Henderson Far East Income has a 52 week low of GBX 197 ($2.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 268.50 ($3.34).

Insider Activity at Henderson Far East Income

In other Henderson Far East Income news, insider Susie Rippingall bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £25,440 ($31,669.36). 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Henderson Far East Income

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

