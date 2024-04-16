Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) PT Raised to C$25.00 at National Bankshares

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 30.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HRX. TD Securities raised Héroux-Devtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Héroux-Devtek Stock Down 0.3 %

HRX traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$19.20. 5,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,739. Héroux-Devtek has a 1 year low of C$12.52 and a 1 year high of C$19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$646.08 million, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.40.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$163.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$148.55 million. Héroux-Devtek had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Héroux-Devtek will post 1.0745934 EPS for the current year.

About Héroux-Devtek

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

