Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Trading Down 4.8%

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) fell 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.56 and last traded at $6.57. 843,304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,175,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.
Hertz Global Stock Performance
Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion.
About Hertz Global
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.
