Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Trading Down 4.9%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI)'s share price dropped 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 152,478 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 848,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Hesai Group Trading Down 7.2 %

The company has a market cap of $520.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.40.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $79.04 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Hesai Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hesai Group

About Hesai Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSAI. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Hesai Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the first quarter worth about $68,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

