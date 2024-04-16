Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Trading Down 4.9%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 152,478 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 848,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.
Hesai Group Trading Down 7.2 %
The company has a market cap of $520.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.40.
Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $79.04 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Hesai Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
