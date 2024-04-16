HI (HI) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

HI (HI) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. In the last seven days, HI has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. HI has a market cap of $1.41 million and $201,171.57 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00009865 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001321 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,002.79 or 1.00059411 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010699 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011235 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000053 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00050007 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $199,252.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.