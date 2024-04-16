HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the March 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Currently, 19.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPK. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 943.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 555.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. 24.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HighPeak Energy stock opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. HighPeak Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

HighPeak Energy Increases Dividend

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $301.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.85 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 19.42%. Analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from HighPeak Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on HighPeak Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

