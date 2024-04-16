HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 448,200 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the March 15th total of 474,900 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 124,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In related news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 8,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $132,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 812,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,136,268.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HilleVax news, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier bought 8,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $128,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,544,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,890,711.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aditya Kohli sold 8,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $132,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 812,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,136,268.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $986,464,242. 29.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in HilleVax by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,004,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,857,000 after acquiring an additional 675,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HilleVax by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,846,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after buying an additional 71,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HilleVax by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,464,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after buying an additional 310,973 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its stake in shares of HilleVax by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,449,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,492,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalys Pacific LLC purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

HilleVax stock opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65. HilleVax has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 10.62, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that HilleVax will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of HilleVax in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

