Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 5.3 %

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $17.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $2,827,653.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $2,827,653.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $40,922.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,080.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 673,335 shares of company stock valued at $8,452,208. Insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth $86,836,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,762,000 after buying an additional 2,236,609 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,833 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $17,391,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,546 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

