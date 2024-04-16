Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY) Announces Dividend of $0.34

Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.344 per share on Wednesday, May 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th.
Holmen AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS HLMNY opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35. Holmen AB has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $20.75.
About Holmen AB (publ)
