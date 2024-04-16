Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Lessened by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 78,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 3,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON traded down $2.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.22. 347,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,991,813. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.82. The company has a market capitalization of $124.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.