Horizon Oil Limited (ASX:HZN) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02

Horizon Oil Limited (ASX:HZN – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th.
Horizon Oil Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Richard Beament 158,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. 34.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Horizon Oil
Horizon Oil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in China and New Zealand. It holds interest in the Block 22/12 oil field in Beibu Gulf, China; and the PMP 38160 Maari/Manaia oil fields in New Zealand, as well as engages in the exploration and evaluation of hydrocarbons.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Horizon Oil
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- What is a Secular Bull Market?, How to Identify this Market
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Star Surgical Shines as U.S. Outlook Improves for 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.