Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Short Interest Down 6.1% in March

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,900 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the March 15th total of 167,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huize
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Huize stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Free Report) by 86.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,824 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Huize worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Huize Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HUIZ opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 million, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.51. Huize has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08.
About Huize
Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.
Featured Articles
