Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $623,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,479. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.56, for a total transaction of $144,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,345 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

HII opened at $275.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.51 and a 1 year high of $299.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

