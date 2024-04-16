Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives $138.24 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.53.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, February 5th.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total transaction of $11,957,670.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 459,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,737,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $111,247,055.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total transaction of $11,957,670.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 459,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,737,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,077,803 shares of company stock valued at $325,526,849. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,469,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,847,000 after purchasing an additional 37,317 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,405,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,673,000 after buying an additional 148,804 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,697,000 after buying an additional 1,461,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,194,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,836,000 after acquiring an additional 24,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 14.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,168,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,412,000 after acquiring an additional 275,503 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of H opened at $151.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.50, a P/E/G ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.28. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $96.77 and a 12-month high of $161.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

