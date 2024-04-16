Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Short Interest Down 11.5% in March

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the March 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Hydrofarm Holdings Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYFM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,319,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,293,000 after buying an additional 228,319 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,205,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,559,000 after purchasing an additional 173,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,498,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,855,000 after purchasing an additional 93,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,607,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 78,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 472.1% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 912,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,829,000 after purchasing an additional 753,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Stock Performance

Shares of HYFM opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $1.70. The company has a market cap of $41.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group ( NASDAQ:HYFM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $47.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 16.76% and a negative net margin of 28.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment.

