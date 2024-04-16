I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Short Interest Update

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the March 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

I-Mab Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $3.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in I-Mab by 4.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in I-Mab by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 479,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in I-Mab by 18.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in I-Mab by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in I-Mab in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on IMAB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of I-Mab from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Friday.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

