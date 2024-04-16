i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Short Interest Update

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 846,600 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the March 15th total of 969,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IIIV. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

i3 Verticals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $91.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.92 million. On average, analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On i3 Verticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

