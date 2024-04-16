IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the March 15th total of 1,970,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 547,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of IAC opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. IAC has a twelve month low of $41.39 and a twelve month high of $69.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.32.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.53). IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that IAC will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in IAC by 113,402.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IAC by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,639,000 after acquiring an additional 109,526 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IAC by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,563,000 after acquiring an additional 101,945 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in IAC by 16.9% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,960,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,201,000 after purchasing an additional 428,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,182,000 after purchasing an additional 259,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IAC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IAC from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on IAC from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on IAC from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.69.

IAC Company Profile

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

