iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Short Interest Up 9.2% in March

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 451,300 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 413,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 210,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
iCAD Trading Down 3.6 %
ICAD opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. iCAD has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60.
iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.74 million during the quarter. iCAD had a negative net margin of 27.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%.
Institutional Trading of iCAD
iCAD Company Profile
iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company's breast AI suite includes cancer detection, automated density assessment, and breast cancer risk assessment solutions for both 2D and 3D mammography.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iCAD
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- What is a Secular Bull Market?, How to Identify this Market
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Star Surgical Shines as U.S. Outlook Improves for 2024
Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.