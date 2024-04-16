iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Short Interest Up 9.2% in March

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 451,300 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 413,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 210,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

iCAD Trading Down 3.6 %

ICAD opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. iCAD has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.74 million during the quarter. iCAD had a negative net margin of 27.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iCAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iCAD by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,087,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 31,510 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iCAD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iCAD by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 679,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 18,689 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iCAD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company's breast AI suite includes cancer detection, automated density assessment, and breast cancer risk assessment solutions for both 2D and 3D mammography.

