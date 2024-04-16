ICON (ICX) Market Capitalization Achieves $219.14 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 33% lower against the dollar. ICON has a market cap of $219.14 million and approximately $12.08 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 989,771,771 coins and its circulating supply is 989,771,770 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, "ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 989,767,908.1325961. More information can be found at https://icon.community."

