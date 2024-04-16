ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the March 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 551,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICLR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $345.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $357.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ICON Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.45.

ICON Public Stock Down 2.2 %

ICLR stock opened at $299.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $315.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.75. ICON Public has a one year low of $181.92 and a one year high of $344.77.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ICON Public

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in ICON Public by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 695,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 155,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 108.4% during the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 89,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 46,739 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 74,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,179,000 after acquiring an additional 25,160 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 4.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

