Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Short Interest Update

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,420,100 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the March 15th total of 9,112,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,295.4 days.
Idorsia Price Performance
Shares of Idorsia stock remained flat at $2.03 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788. Idorsia has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17.
Idorsia Company Profile
