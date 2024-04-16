IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Short Interest Update

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the March 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.8 days.
IG Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IGGHY remained flat at $8.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025. IG Group has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $9.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78.
IG Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.1522 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.58%.
About IG Group
IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.
Read More
