IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2024

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGCFree Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

IGC Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of IGC Pharma stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.71. IGC Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. IGC Pharma had a negative return on equity of 110.37% and a negative net margin of 1,163.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of IGC Pharma by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 41,457 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGC Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of IGC Pharma by 302.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of IGC Pharma by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 62,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of IGC Pharma by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 165,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 112,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

IGC Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IGC Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGC Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.