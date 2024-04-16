IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

IGC Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of IGC Pharma stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.71. IGC Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Get IGC Pharma alerts:

IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. IGC Pharma had a negative return on equity of 110.37% and a negative net margin of 1,163.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IGC Pharma Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of IGC Pharma by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 41,457 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGC Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of IGC Pharma by 302.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of IGC Pharma by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 62,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of IGC Pharma by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 165,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 112,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IGC Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGC Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.