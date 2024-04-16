Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Short Interest Update

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,330,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the March 15th total of 16,340,000 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.8 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.49. The stock had a trading volume of 165,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $44.46 and a fifty-two week high of $74.58.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $9.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.29 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.4473 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 938.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

