Imprint Wealth LLC Buys 577 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $59.68 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 242,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,400. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.69. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.40 and a 52-week high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

