Imprint Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Imprint Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $111.37. 647,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,813. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $115.26.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.47.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

