Imprint Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Enbridge by 630.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,083,938,000 after purchasing an additional 28,076,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,255,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,704,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Enbridge by 36.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,447,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $348,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.24. 1,979,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,298,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.66. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $40.30. The firm has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.