Imprint Wealth LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.1% of Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.89. 9,251,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,264,840. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $146.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $41.33.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.