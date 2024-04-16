Imprint Wealth LLC Has $674,000 Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1,192.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000.

PTBD stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.94. 11,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,316. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $20.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.09.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

