Imprint Wealth LLC Has $713,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $28,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.78. 976,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,764,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.81. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $94.73.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 82.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.15.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

