Imprint Wealth LLC Invests $481,000 in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVNA. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Carvana by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $603,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carvana by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Carvana by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Carvana by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Stock Performance

CVNA stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,063,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,217,319. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 128.08 and a beta of 3.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.66. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $94.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Carvana’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total transaction of $433,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,423,089.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total transaction of $433,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,423,089.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 55,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $4,771,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,456,814.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,883 shares of company stock worth $15,505,178. Insiders own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVNA. Wedbush increased their target price on Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. William Blair raised Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Carvana from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Carvana from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.53.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

