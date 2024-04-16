Imprint Wealth LLC Sells 2,910 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Imprint Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KHC. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,936,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,090,361. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day moving average of $35.30. The stock has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

