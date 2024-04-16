Imprint Wealth LLC Sells 330 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Imprint Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.12. 1,071,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,460,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.96. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $58.69.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.