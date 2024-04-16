Imprint Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Imprint Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 18.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Clorox by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 276.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Clorox by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Clorox by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.56. 311,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,529. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.92 and its 200 day moving average is $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 761.92%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

