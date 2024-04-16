Independent Family Office LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Independent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $179.14. 181,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,887. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $192.44. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.04.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

