Independent Family Office LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Independent Family Office LLC decreased its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Independent Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter.

RLY traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $27.69. The stock had a trading volume of 23,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,523. The company has a market cap of $535.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.91. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $28.60.

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

