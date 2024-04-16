Independent Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Independent Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 599.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,485 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 8,961.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Boeing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Boeing by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $628,599,000 after buying an additional 759,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,163,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,801,481. The firm has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 115.71 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $167.53 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.88.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

