Independent Family Office LLC Sells 14,391 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Independent Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,391 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of Independent Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 151,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 25,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 308.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 35,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 26,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $958,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.79. 25,226,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,186,578. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average of $39.37.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.