indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Short Interest Up 8.3% in March

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,210,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the March 15th total of 21,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days. Approximately 15.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
indie Semiconductor Stock Down 5.8 %
INDI stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. indie Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.15.
indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 15.84% and a negative net margin of 52.46%. The firm had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.69 million. As a group, analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $989,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 7,791.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 51,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 50,644 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 544,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 269,977 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on INDI. KeyCorp lowered their price target on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.
indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.
