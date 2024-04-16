Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUGFree Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,213 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.55% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth $72,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of PAUG stock opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average of $33.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.71 million, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

