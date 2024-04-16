Insider Buying: Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Free Report) insider Michael Tobin acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £6,500 ($8,091.62).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, Michael Tobin purchased 4,490 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 235 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £10,551.50 ($13,135.19).

On Monday, January 22nd, Michael Tobin purchased 4,080 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of £9,996 ($12,443.67).

On Friday, January 19th, Michael Tobin bought 3,843 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £9,991.80 ($12,438.44).

Audioboom Group Stock Performance

Shares of BOOM traded down GBX 15 ($0.19) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 255 ($3.17). 67,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,212. Audioboom Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 130 ($1.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 390 ($4.85). The firm has a market capitalization of £41.77 million, a PE ratio of -434.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 252.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 231.21.

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

Featured Stories

