Insider Buying: Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG) Director Buys 11,000 Shares of Stock

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) Director Mike Andrade bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,290.00.

TSE:FTG traded up C$0.10 on Tuesday, reaching C$5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 18,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,702. The company has a market capitalization of C$129.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.47. Firan Technology Group Co. has a 1-year low of C$3.02 and a 1-year high of C$6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.47.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Firan Technology Group had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of C$34.98 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Firan Technology Group Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Acumen Capital boosted their price target on shares of Firan Technology Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

